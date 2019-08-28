Bryan man among 41 charged in Houston Opioid Takedown

A Bryan man is among dozens charged for their alleged roles in a network of "pill mill" clinics and pharmacies.

Jabrai Price, 39, is one of the 41 people who have been busted for illegally selling opioids in Houston. The suspects charged include medical providers, clinic owners and managers, pharmacists, pharmacy owners and managers.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the participating doctors, medical professionals and pharmacies knew the prescriptions did not have a legitimate medical purpose. They say in some cases, "crew leaders" and "runners" filled or had people posing as patients fill the illegal prescriptions at Houston-area pharmacies.

Price is accused of participating as a so-called "crew leader" through Sunnyside Wellness and Cornerstone Pharmacy.

“This type of criminal activity is, in part, what is fueling the 68,500 overdose deaths per year across the United States,” said Special Agent in Charge Will R. Glaspy of the DEA’s Houston Division. “The DEA and our numerous law enforcement partners will not sit silently while drug dealers wearing lab coats conspire with street dealers to flood our communities with over 23 million dangerous and highly addictive pills.”

