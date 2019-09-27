Bryan man arrested after chase on stolen motorcycle

A Bryan man was arrested by troopers Thursday night after he tried to outrun authorities on a stolen motorcycle.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Devin Coleman, 30, was driving on FM 2818 around 10:30 p.m.

A trooper noticed his license plate was covered up. As he went to pull Coleman over, he sped off and ran several red lights. Authorities say he even hit a car and kept going.

Coleman eventually gave up on FM 158 and troopers say he admitted that the bike was stolen.

He was arrested and charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

