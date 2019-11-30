Bryan man arrested after cocaine found in vehicle

A Bryan man is in the Brazos County Jail suspected of dealing drugs.

31-year old Hillman Davis was stopped by Bryan Police while he was driving on East 29th Street Friday.

Police said they found several grams of cocaine, bags and drug paraphernalia.

He's facing charges including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

Police said an eight-year-old was also in the vehicle.

Davis remains in the Brazos County Jail with bond set at $12,545.