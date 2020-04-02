Man arrested after jumping into family's apartment through window

A Bryan man was arrested for jumping through a window into a family's home while allegedly high on synthetic marijuana.

Bryan police say, Ronald Wilson, 19, went to a friend's apartment on Evergreen Circle Wednesday morning.

His friend said Wilson had taken some K2 and started acting strange. He eventually jumped out of the second-story apartment.

Police say right after that he jumped through another family's window while the couple was sleeping with their one-year-old baby in the bed.

The family told authorities Wilson proceeded to break their TV and punch a door while he was inside.

Wilson was arrested and charged with child endangerment, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

