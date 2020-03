Bryan police arrested a man for possession of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

On Mar. 5, officers initiated a narcotics search warrant at the home of Christopher Maldonado, 25, on the 3400 of Timberline Court. Investigators found several plastic baggies of marijuana, THX wax, THC butter and a digital scale inside the laundry room, kitchen and bedroom. Officers also found over $5000 in cash.