Bryan man arrested after reportedly fleeing police, tossing cocaine into sewer

A Bryan man is in jail after reportedly running from police and tossing almost 12 grams of cocaine in a sewer.

Bryan police say they noticed Christopher Gilbert, 21, pull into a motel known for drug activity on Texas Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

After only a few seconds, police say Gilbert turned the car around and left. The officer followed him and tried pulling him over for an unreadable license plate when Gilbert reportedly started driving through parking lots.

Police say Gilbert eventually pulled into Maloney Avenue and stopped on the wrong side of the street. The officer spotted two baggies of cocaine in a nearby sewer.

Authorities also reportedly found more cocaine inside the car along with 20 grams of marijuana and empty baggies.

Gilbert was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery as well as tampering with evidence and a few other charges.