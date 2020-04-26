Bryan man arrested after shattering business window with rock, running from cops

A Bryan man was taken into custody Saturday after causing several disturbances and using a rock to shatter a business window.

Bryan Police were called to a phone store Saturday afternoon in the 3200 block of S. Texas Avenue after the man used a rock to shatter a window.

Management at the phone store says the damage to the window would cost over $2,500 to repair.

While responding to that call, police received a second call about the man blocking traffic in the 3200 block of S. Texas Avenue.

When police arrived they said Steven Elliott Head, 26, of Bryan, tried running from them.

A manager at a vape shop nearby also claimed Head tried to take her cell phone after he asked to use it to call 9-1-1 to report a bomb threat.

Head is charged with criminal mischief more than $2,500, obstruction of a highway, and evading. He remains in the county jail on bonds totaling $11,000.

