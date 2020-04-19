Police: Bryan man arrested after trying to steal items from construction site

Bryan police say Israel Ponce, 40, was arrested Saturday morning after trying to steal several items from a local construction site.

Police found Ponce in the parking lot in the 2100 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. Officials say the west side of the parking lot is under construction.

Reports say the back of Ponce’s truck was loaded with lumber and other construction material.

There has been an increasing number of thefts from construction sites lately, police reported.

When officers asked Ponce to ID himself, he climbed into the truck and grabbed what officers later discovered was drugs. Ponce resisted arrest and authorities later found methamphetamine, syringes and ecstasy pills in Ponce’s hands and pockets.

Inside the truck, officers found stolen lumber, a steel-clad cable spool, two bags of sheetrock screws, and other items taken from inside the building.

The pickup truck was towed and stored at BPD due to not being able to contact the registered owner.

Ponce is charged with drug possession, burglary of a building, resisting arrest, and theft of property.

