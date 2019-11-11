Bryan man arrested again after breaking into woman's home

A Bryan man was arrested for the second time in less than a week after breaking into a woman's home.

The victim said she was driving home Sunday night to her Autumn Circle apartment when she saw Andrew Powell, 23, in her doorway.

She called College Station police and they found her door kicked in and a court summons for Powell inside.

Officers found him down the street. They say he told them that he didn't take anything and was looking for a place to stay.

He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and failure to identify.

Powell was taken into custody last Monday for getting into a woman's truck and claiming it was his.

