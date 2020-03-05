Bryan man arrested for DWI after crash

Bryan police arrested a man for DWI and causing a major accident on Briarcrest Drive.

Officers say Clifton Acker, Jr., 36, slammed his white Ford truck into another vehicle on Mar. 4 just after 11 p.m. while the vehicle was sitting at a red light. It happened at the intersection of Briarcrest Drive and North Earl Rudder Freeway. Investigators say there were no skid marks on the road, meaning Acker did not slow down before making impact.

Acker initially told officers he was on his way to the hospital when he crashed, but later said he was actually heading home.

Police believe Acker was under the influence of a narcotic, and he’s charged with driving while intoxicated.

