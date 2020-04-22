Bryan man arrested for DWI, claims he has COVID-19

A Bryan man is in jail after police say he crashed his truck and then claimed he had COVID-19 while at the hospital.

On Monday, troopers arrived on scene of a single-vehicle crash to find a pick-up truck rolled over on its roof on US-190 near FM-2038.

They say John Campbell, 52, was the only one trapped inside the vehicle. Campbell was not hurt, but authorities say he was being belligerent and would not perform tests to prove he was not under the influence of alcohol.

Campbell was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Reports say Campbell told doctors he was COVID-19 positive while he was receiving treatment, but that was false.

This is Campbell’s fourth DWI charge since 2002.

