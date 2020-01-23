Bryan man arrested for beating dog in woman's College Station home

A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday for abusing a dog in someone's College Station home.

Authorities say the dog owner knew Garrett Fleming, 20.

The owner had cameras set up in her room and checked the footage after finding bruises on her dog early Wednesday.

Police say the video showed Fleming beating the roughly 60-pound dog on two different occasions. The dog never fought back and showed signs of being attacked.

Fleming was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.