Man arrested for indecent exposure in College Station grocery store parking lot

A Bryan man was arrested for indecent exposure at a College Station grocery store parking lot.

On October 25, authorities say a woman caught Jordan Flores, 22, gratifying himself in his car in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 900 block of William D. Fitch Pkwy.

Flores drove off, but officers got his license plate number and checked with Bryan police, who found similar cases involving the vehicle from earlier this year. In that case, Bryan police issued criminal trespass warnings following the behavior.

Officers interviewed Flores and he admitted to the crime.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of indecent exposure.