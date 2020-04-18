Bryan man arrested for indecent exposure in Northgate

A Bryan man was arrested Friday for allegedly exposing himself to a woman in the Northgate area in February.

The victim says she was walking on Nagle Street near University Drive around 10:30 p.m. on February 24. She told authorities that Jordan Flores, 22, drove up and asked her for directions. While she looked up the address on her phone, Flores allegedly started gratifying himself.

Officers tracked down Flores and he reportedly admitted to gratifying himself in public throughout January and February.

Flores is charged with indecent exposure. This is his second indecent exposure arrest in the last year.