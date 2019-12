Police in Bryan arrested Daniel Zepeda for providing alcohol to minors after reports of shots fired at his home.

Police arrived at Zepeda's home around 2 am early Christmas Eve morning where they found bullet casings. A gun was found to be in Zepeda's possession.

Police were unable to identify a shooter but did find minors consuming alcohol in his home.

Zepeda was booked into the Brazos County jail for supplying alcohol to minors.