Bryan man arrested for recording video up woman's dress

A Bryan man was arrested for recording video up a woman's dress while she was shopping in June.

College Station police say the victim was at the store on Texas Avenue around noon when Gerren Young, 32, bumped into her.

She saw him holding a cell phone with the flash on near the bottom of her dress. The victim and her family confronted Young and he admitted to recording her and said he'd delete the video.

He was gone before officers arrived but one of the family members took a picture of him.

Officers tracked Young down and arrested him on August 8.

He's charged with improper visual recording. This marks the third time Young has been arrested for improper recording since 2011.