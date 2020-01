A Bryan man was arrested for dealing drugs after he was pulled over for not using his turn signal.

Officers saw Ernesto Resendez, 33, make the turn on Cavitt Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police asked him if he had any drugs after his story didn't make sense. After a search, they found two small bags with meth, a digital scale and a case with a lot of small bags inside.

Resendez was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery.