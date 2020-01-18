Bryan man arrested for stealing vehicle, multiple items from other cars

A Bryan man was arrested Friday night after he was pulled over driving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

College Station Police arrested Robert Taylor, 28, of Bryan after pulling him over near Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas Avenue. The vehicle he was driving was reportedly stolen, and when officers pulled him over, they say they found a backpack that Taylor claimed belonged to him.

Inside the backpack, police found multiple items, including mail, addressed to a home in College Station. Police responded to that home and reportedly found a vehicle parked in the driveway with the driver’s door slightly opened.

Police contacted the owner of the vehicle who confirmed multiple items were stolen from his vehicle including nearly $90, a driver’s license, and three credit cards.

Authorities arrested and charged Taylor with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

Taylor remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $13,000 bond.

