Bryan man arrested for stealing hundreds of pieces of mail

A Bryan man is in jail accused of stealing credit cards, debit cards, passports, and licenses.

College Station Police believe Chad Latham, 31, stole more than 300 pieces of mail. His arrest came early Sunday morning after a traffic stop on Texas Avenue.

Police stopped Latham for a broken headlight. What they found inside his car were official U.S. Postal Service boxes that can hold large quantities of mail. Latham had more than 50 credit and debit cards including those belonging to some area residents.

"You always read about victims of crime like this but rarely are a member of that group so it was a little shocking when you called," said Bryan resident Ronald Rust.

He had no idea his new American Express card had been taken until KBTX contacted him. He believes it was stolen out of his mailbox last month.

"I had been gone on a hunting trip from Thursday to Sunday. When I came back my wife hadn't collected the mail so when I went out to the mailbox and it was empty. But that was when Houston was having their flooding problems and so I just assumed that it hadn't been delivered. Obviously it had been," he said.

"My old card the date had expired on it and it’s unusual for them not to send a card out so I called them to find out what I needed to do," said Rust.

He called to cancel the card when it never showed up.

"My situation has been taken care of by American Express so I’m not too worried about it," he said.

But he plans to be more vigilant with his mail.

"Yes get it as soon as you can... It's an unusual event. I've never had anything like that happen," said Rust.

As of Monday afternoon, Latham remained in the Brazos County Jail on a bond totaling $56,300. He's also facing charges for possessing dangerous drugs and controlled substances as well as not having a headlight on his vehicle.

A passenger in his vehicle was also arrested for giving police a fictitious name.