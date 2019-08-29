Bryan man arrested for stolen vehicle

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing multiple charges after being arrested behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.
According to police, Christopher Young, 18, was seen driving a vehicle stolen out of College Station Wednesday morning. Bryan police officers followed the car and initiated a stop at a convenience store on Finfeather.
Once other officers arrived, Young was arrested without incident. He's being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, burglary of a vehicle and driving without a license.