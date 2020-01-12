Bryan man arrested on 6th DWI charge after driving through intersection without stopping

A Bryan man was arrested Friday night on his 6th DWI charge, according to online records.

During Friday evening's severe weather, police say, Jimmy Serna, 40, of Bryan, drove through the N. Texas Avenue and E. William J. Bryan Parkway intersection near downtown Bryan without stopping.

At the time, Bryan police were monitoring the intersection and assisting with traffic control while the lights weren't working.

Serna was pulled over and initially denied having any drinks before driving. He later admitted to having two beers earlier in the day, according to an arrest report.

After police conducted multiple sobriety tests, Serna was arrested. He told the police he would not provide a sample of his blood or breath. He was transported to the Brazos County Jail where a judge signed off on a search warrant to obtain Serna's blood.

Once his blood was drawn, he was booked for DWI with three or more prior convictions. He was released from jail Saturday on a $15,000 bond.

The arrest report says Serna has also been arrested on DWI charges in 2015, 2002, 2006, 2009, and 2011.