Bryan man arrested on DWI charge after hitting utility pole

A Bryan man was arrested on a DWI charge on New Year's Eve after hitting a utility pole that resulted in a power outage in the area.

The crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Finfeather Road between Northcrest Drive and Cottage Grove Circle.

Bryan police said Joshua Wright, 20, of Bryan was the only person involved and appeared to be confused and disoriented about what happened after he struck the pole with his car.

According to an arrest report, officers did not smell alcohol on his breath, but they did find signs that he was likely under the influence of a narcotic or drug.

He was arrested and booked into the county jail on a DWI charge and released Wednesday on a $3,000 bond.