A Bryan man was arrested for selling ecstasy in Neal Park early Wednesday morning.

An officer was patrolling the area and noticed Derek Ross, 38, under a gazebo around 2:00 a.m.

Police stopped him for being in the park after curfew. Ross had an outstanding warrant and when authorities searched him, they found a container with 57 tablets of ecstasy.

He was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.