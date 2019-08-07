Bryan man charged with assaulting officers during arrest

A Bryan man ended up with some serious charges after hitting and kicking a pair of officers during his arrest.

Police say Jordan Candee, 25, was caught at a hotel on South Texas Avenue with methamphetamine. He was also wanted on possession of marijuana charges.

According to authorities, Candee punched and kicked the two officers while they were taking him into custody. He left several cuts and bruises on the pair.

Candee was additionally charged with two counts of assaulting a public servant, as well as resisting arrest and giving a false name.