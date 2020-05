A Brazos County grand jury has handed up an indictment Anthony Lopez for the September 2017 shooting death of Johnathan Munoz at Williamson Park in Bryan.

According to police reports, the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

Police say Lopez and two others planned to rob Munoz of the marijuana he was selling. Police say that Lopez initiated the gunfight and he planned the robbery so he could turn around and sell the marijuana.

Lopez is currently in the Brazos County Jail.