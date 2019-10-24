Bryan man indicted on murder charge for stabbing death of brother-in-law

A local man has been indicted on a murder charge for the July 2019 stabbing death of his brother-in-law.

Jevell Kinney (L) and Deryl Jackson, Jr. (R)

A Brazos County Grand Jury handed up the indictment this week for Deryl Desaussure Jackson, Jr., 41, of Bryan.

Jevell Kinney, 33, of Houston died after he was stabbed on July 5 during an altercation involving several family members in the 600 block of N. Baylor Avenue.

Online jail records show Jackson was first booked into the Brazos County jail on July 9 after turning himself in to authorities. He then bonded out on July 11. Records show he was booked into jail again on August 15 and remains there.

His original charge was Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.