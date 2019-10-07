Bryan man receives 15 year sentence for aggravated assault

The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

Michael Golatt, 33, of Bryan, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On November 28, 2018, Golatt was riding a bicycle through a parking lot near the intersection of Finfeather Road and Peppertree in Bryan. A woman was backing her vehicle out of a parking space and did not see Golatt riding behind her. Golatt was able to avoid being struck, but became enraged at the woman. Golatt began screaming at the driver,

threatening her, beating on her windows, and trying to open the door of her vehicle. Golatt broke the door handle off of the vehicle in his attempt to open it.

In fear, the woman called a friend inside a nearby business to come help her. When the man came outside and confronted Golatt, Golatt

walked away. A few minutes later, while the driver and her friend were still in the parking lot, Golatt returned holding a knife.Golatt began to

approach the man while brandishing the knife. The man, upon seeing the knife, drew a handgun that he was licensed to carry, pointed it at Golatt, and ordered him to drop the knife. Golatt complied.

Moments later, Bryan Police officers arrived. Golatt was still enraged

when officers attempted to speak to him, and was not cooperative initially. Eventually, Golatt claimed to have had a gun pulled on him for no reason.

The driver, her friend, and another eyewitness who was walking by told

officers that the victim only pulled his gun in response to Golatt coming at him with a knife. Golatt eventually told police that he was angry

after the initial confrontation in the parking lot so he went to his nearby

home, retrieved a knife, and came back.

Golatt has a long history of violence. In 2018, he was convicted in Brazos County of AssaultFamily Violence and Resisting Arrest. Additionally, Golatt has multiple convictions for Assault in Harris County, including a 2015 case where Golatt attacked an elderly neighbor with a rock, causing injuries that required stitches to the victim’s head.

In 2007, Golatt received a six-year sentence for Manufacture/Delivery of

a Controlled Substance. In total, Golatt has 20 criminal convictions as

an adult, including multiple cases of Theft and drug offenses.

Additionally, while awaiting trial in the Brazos County Jail, Golatt had numerous disciplinary violations, including fighting, threatening other inmates, and disrespecting jail staff.

Because the crime involved a deadly weapon, Golatt must serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.

This case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department and the

Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted

by Brazos County Assistant District Attorney, Ryan Calvert.

“Punishment should fit both the crime, and the criminal. Michael Golatt has repeatedly shown a willingness to use violence against others. Even though the victim in this case was able to stop Golatt without anyone being hurt, Gollat’s actions, combined with his history, required significant prison time," said Ryan Calvert, Assistant District Attorney.