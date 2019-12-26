Bryan man says a College Station burglary suspect also stole from him

A Bryan man says a burglary suspect who was arrested on Christmas Day is the same man who stole from him.

Matthew Koite says on December 20 his security camera app alerted him that someone was at his door.

"The driver got out of the car and went to the front door, grabbed our boxes," said Koite.

Koite says he filed a police report but then decided to turn to social media to try and get his Christmas presents back.

"I just called him out directly. I posted a picture of him, multiple pictures of him, pictures of the registered vehicle, and that got shared far and wide," said Koite.

Five days later College Station Police arrested two people for reportedly walking into an open garage and stealing items.

CSPD responded to the burglary of a habitation call Wednesday morning. The homeowner reported seeing a man walk up to his garage, steal a Yeti cooler, and then take off with another person in the vehicle.

According to court documents, officers tried to stop the truck on Texas Avenue with Jonathan Russell, 28, and Travis Sanders, 29, inside but the two took off.

Police later found the truck abandoned in an apartment in the 400 block of Anderson Street. Officers found the stolen Yeti inside the truck, along with items they believe were stolen from other areas.

Both men are charged with burglary of a habitation. In addition, Russell is charged with evading arrest.

Koite says he has a video of someone he believes is Russell stealing $300 worth of packages from his front door.

"He knew his name and face were out there and he was caught red-handed so what can you say," Koite said.

After sharing his story on social media, Koite says neighbors have reached out to thank him for helping spread the word about something they have also experienced.

"I've heard from some neighbors that they have an agreement with their neighbors where if they have a package that is delivered, they go pick it up for them," said Koite.

Bryan Police say they have not made an arrest and they are still investigating Koite's case.

