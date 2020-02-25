Bryan man sentence to 15 years for DWI

A Bryan man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted for driving while intoxicated in December.

On Sept. 27, 2017, a Bryan Police officer responded to a crash on Texas Avenue. Robert Ray, 72, admitted to causing the crash by pulling out in front of the other vehicle. Ray also admitted he was drinking and a sample of his blood was taken showing he was over the legal limit.

This was Ray’s 17th conviction of driving while intoxicated. The judge acknowledged this and the risk Ray is to the community which led to the 15-year sentence.

