Bryan man sentenced after multi-county chase

A Bryan man has been sentenced to prison after a multi-county pursuit that left two people hurt.

Jacinto Perez, 27, of Bryan was sentenced to 35 years in the 85th District Court on charges of aggravated assault and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The charges stem from a multi-county chase that happened in January 2019.

Police say it all started with a shoplifting incident at Wal-Mart in Bryan off Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Perez and a passenger took investigators across county lines during a nearly two-hour-long pursuit. Perez reportedly called his father, the owner of the silver F-150, during the chase to ask him to call 911 to report the truck was stolen.

Investigators say Perez was driving erratically, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road, and hit three cars during the pursuit. The passenger, Destiny Charles, admitted to officials that she urged Perez to keep driving and evade arrest. Police say she had several chances to get out of the car. Charles is charged with evading arrest.

The crash ended in Bryan at Villa Maria and Carter Creek Drive with a head-on collision with another car. Two people were injured in the crashes. Perez was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Brazos County District Attorney's Office says Perez has a long criminal history.

“Mr. Perez endangered the lives of dozens of people, rather than risk being held accountable for his actions. It was a miracle that the victims, in this case, survived without catastrophic injury. Perez’s actions, as well as his history, show that he cannot be trusted with the safety of the community,” said Ryan Calvert & Jennifer Hebert, Assistant District Attorneys.

Perez has also served time in prison for burglary of a habitation. He has prior convictions for assault family violence, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.