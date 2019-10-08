Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison

On Monday, Tanzy Deshotel III of Bryan was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Deshotel has been on probation since 2017 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after he was accused of trying to hit a woman with a vehicle. Among the conditions of his probation, Deshotel had to complete a Domestic Violence Batterer’s Intervention counseling program.

Fast forward to this past April, Deshotel was still on probation when he was arrested for Injury to a Child.

Officials say he punched that same woman's 8-year-old son in the face leaving behind visible bruises.

Law enforcement got involved when the child went to school and a teacher noticed his injuries. At first, the boy said Deshotel did it on accident while playing with a ball, he later admitted that he was punched.

After further investigation, prosecutors found that Deshotel had prior convictions in Louisiana. A team from the District Attorney’s

office traveled to Louisiana where they found another woman who says he abused her repeatedly throughout their relationship, causing injuries that ultimately required brain surgery.

During his probation revocation hearing, prosecutors were able to present evidence from Deshotel’s Louisiana convictions for aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, home burglaries, weapons charges, thefts, and drug cases. He also assaulted a Harris County paramedic back in 2008.

Deshotel cannot be considered for parole until he serves at least half of his 18-year sentence.

