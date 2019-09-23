Bryan man sentenced to 27 years for throwing, shaking toddler

The Bryan man accused of throwing and shaking a 21-month-old toddler pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 27 years in prison Monday morning.

Alex Balleno was accused of injuring the child while his girlfriend, the boy’s mother, was away.

21-month-old Jarek Cadena died in 2016 after being admitted into the intensive care unit and suffering a coma following his injuries.

In court Monday morning, Cadena's relatives had the opportunity to explain to Balleno the impact his actions had on their family.

Balleno will get credit for time served on his sentence. A related charge of possession of marijuana against Balleno was dismissed.