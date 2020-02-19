Bryan man sentenced to eight years after stalking two women

The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office:

"Blake Joffrion, 38, pled guilty and was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of stalking on Thursday morning.

The plea was made in front of Judge Kyle Hawthorne for repeatedly harassing, following, and contacting a woman after police ordered him to leave her alone.

Joffrion’s offense occurred while he was on probation for Violating a Condition of Bond in a Family Violence Case for repeatedly contacting another woman while on bond. Joffrion also received an eight-year sentence on that charge.

Stalking and Violation of Bond Conditions in a Family Violence Case Two or More Times in a 12 Month Period are third-degree felonies that carry the possibility of between two and ten years in prison.

On November 21, 2018, the woman in the case contacted Bryan Police to report that the Joffrion had repeatedly texted and contacted her despite being asked to cease contact.

Bryan Police contacted the defendant and asked him to cease all contact with the woman. After the initial report, the defendant continued to call and text her.

The defendant also created fake social media and email accounts in order to continue to contact her after she blocked his main accounts. The defendant also used spoofing technology in order to continue to contact the victim from various anonymous phone numbers. When confronted by police, the defendant admitted that he was the individual who had continued to contact the woman after Bryan police ordered him to cease contact.

Joffrion’s stalking charge arose just seven months after he was placed on probation for repeatedly contacting another woman in violation of a judge’s order to refrain from all contact.

As part of his plea, both women were given lifetime protective orders.

This case was investigated by Detective Brandon Suehs of the Bryan Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue."

“This defendant’s repeated harassment of his victims showed a complete disregard for their dignity, privacy, & sense of safety. This sentence ensures that they will be protected in the future & shows that we will not tolerate stalking behavior.” - Jessica Escue

