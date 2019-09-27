Bryan man sentenced to life in prison after nearly killing ex-girlfriend

On Thursday, a Bryan man was sentenced to life in prison for a brutal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend.

It was a horrific act of violence that unfolded in front of their child back in 2016. This week a College Station mom shared her survival story in a Brazos County courtroom. She testified during the four-day trial.

In April 2016 she was attacked at her College Station apartment. Her ex-boyfriend 28-year-old Gabriel Jones was responsible. Jones was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after being found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, family violence.

Prosecutors said Jones became enraged after the woman refused his sexual advances. He also borrowed the knife and a vehicle from coworkers in that attack.

"This was an extremely brutal case. The defendant here stabbed his ex-girlfriend 15 times and slit her throat. She nearly died," said Amanda Koenig, Brazos County Assistant District Attorney.

She and Jessica Escue were the prosecutors on the case. The woman's two-year-old son was thrown by his dad during the attack and went to the neighbors for help.

"He was a very smart two-year-old," said Koenig.

"He had to watch his father try to kill his mother. He was covered in the mother's blood it was very brutal," she said.

Prosecutors sought a life sentence despite no prior convictions for violent crime.

"He'd only been convicted of driving without a license but we presented evidence in punishment that he had been abusive to a prior girlfriend," said Escue.

"Domestic violence makes up over 60 percent of the violent crime we see in the district attorney's office. And when Jarvis [Parsons] got elected we wanted to take a stand," she said.

"This defendant had been abusive before. The victims had not had the courage or opportunity to outcry about what they were going through. Left unaddressed domestic violence often escalates," said Escue.

"She survived. She's alive today. She testified and she's thankful that it's over. She's thankful that she and her son can move forward," said Koenig.

Gabriel Jones will have the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors told KBTX they tried him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury rather than attempted murder. They explained the maximum sentence for attempted murder would have been less than life in prison, under the law.