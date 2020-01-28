One of the area's most wanted arrested Tuesday by Bryan police

A man wanted by both Bryan and College Station Police Departments was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Ronald Miller Jr., 27, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and four drug-related charges.

Miller is suspected of robbing a convenience store in September 2019 in Bryan. Click here to see our previous coverage of the robbery.

College Station police found Miller in October 2019 when he was stopped for a traffic violation on Welsh Avenue near Holleman Drive. Miller ran from officers after he was stopped.

Details of his arrest on Tuesday were not immediately available, but online jail records show he was arrested by Bryan police and remains in jail right now. His bonds for all charges total $250,000.

The Brazos County Crime Stoppers have previously listed Miller as a Top 10 Most Wanted suspect.