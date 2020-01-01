Bryan man thankful to be alive after woman drives into his bedroom

David Roberts says his 2020 started with a literal bang.

Deborah Lockledge is accused of driving her car into a home in Bryan early on New Year's Day.

"At first, I thought it was a thunderstorm coming, but it wasn't. It was a bang on our house," said Roberts.

Roberts said he was up late watching New Year's Eve specials on television when around 1:30 a.m, a woman drove into the side of his home on Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan.

"I saw bricks everywhere, wood everywhere and had a scratched car," said Roberts.

He said he's grateful that he wasn't asleep at the time because the car went right into his bedroom.

"Had I been asleep, I would've gotten hurt. I was very fortunate I wasn't in my room," said Roberts.

According to a Bryan police report, the driver, 61-year-old Deborah Locckledge said she had a glass of wine about an hour and a half before the crash.

Police said they could smell alcohol on her breath and found numerous pill bottles in her purse and several pills in her back pocket. She also said she pulled into the driveway from the road because she felt sick.

"I felt it was kind of strange because it was so far away from the road. She drove across our side yard and then hit our corner house and destroyed the room," said Roberts. "But we never thought this would happen."

Police conducted several sobriety tests at the scene of the crash.

Lockledge was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with DWI.

She was released Wednesday on a $2,000 bond.