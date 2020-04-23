Bryan native hits #1 on Christian Billboard chart

The single "Perfectly Loved" from Courtnie Ramirez, born and raised in Bryan, has hit the number-one spot on the Billboard Christian Hot AC/CHR chart.

The designation means that the song had the most "spins" of Christian adult contemporary tracks on Christian contemporary hit radio.

Ramirez was a teenager when she made a splash on the national stage a few years ago on singing competition show "The Voice."

Now Ramirez is signed with Gotee Records and is back to her roots, making a name for herself in the Christian music scene.

She co-wrote her single "Perfectly Loved" and performed it on KBTX's Free Music Friday segment in Nov. 2019. See the video in the related links.

Ramirez's new single "Who We Are" drops May 8. Follow her journey in the related links.

