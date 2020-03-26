Bryan neighborhood gathers for a special birthday celebration

Even with concerns about COVID-19, one Bryan family still made sure to celebrate their son’s birthday in a special way.

Colton Knight turned 17 on Tuesday, and his mother Christy says he was counting down the days until the big day.

That all changed two days before Colton's birthday.

“We were supposed to go to the movies, which is canceled and go out to eat which is closed on us. So we decided on the day before his birthday we had to cancel everything,” said Knight.

Christy says her son Colton, who is diagnosed with Down Syndrome, was having a hard time understanding why his friends could not come over for his birthday.

Their next-door neighbor Jennifer Marez stepped up and reached out to the other neighbors on their street.

“I understand for kids it's really hard for them to fully understand what is going on in this world. So I thought it would be neat to get all of our neighbors outside and sing happy birthday to him," said Marez.

Neighbors made signs and lined the sidewalks. Colton stood in the middle of the street surrounded by everyone and they all sang happy birthday.

“Coming out, he was so excited. The smile on his face just meant everything,” said Knight.

Although it was not the birthday party they expected, it was a birthday party the family says they will never forget.

“It doesn’t take a long time and it doesn’t cost money to walk out and just say happy birthday and make them feel special,” Knight said.

