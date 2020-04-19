Bryan neighborhood lifting spirits with a sing-a-long events

One local neighborhood came together Sunday night for an outdoor sing-a-long.

For the second weekend, neighbors living in the 3000 block of Gleneagles Court in Bryan pulled out their lawn chairs and grabbed pots, pans, and ladles to sing and play along with the music.

Phyllis Robinson brought out her amplifier, microphone, and keyboard and played songs like ‘Take me out to the Ballgame’, and ‘You are my Sunshine’.

“Music can be such a common denominator for a lot of us, and we need something like this. If we can make a few minutes of happiness and bring smiles, then we have succeeded,” said Robinson.

Neighbors say they would like to host another sing-a-long soon.