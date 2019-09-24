Bryan neighborhood reacts to aggravated robbery at park

Bryan police are trying to find one of two men responsible for pointing a gun at a robbery victim late Monday afternoon at a park.

Police said Jecoruis Kennedy, 17, is being charged with aggravated robbery and is one of the suspects they've arrested. Police said he and another man robbed a person sitting inside his truck at Henderson Park at gunpoint.

The victim's phone, wallet and thousands in cash were taken.

Neighbors in the Henderson Park community said Tuesday they are shocked by what happened.

"It's kind of scary," said Crystal Ellis, a resident who lives nearby. She also takes her daughters and niece to Henderson Park.

"I have a 13-year-old and she likes to walk to the park by herself and so now I don't think it's going to be a good idea for her to go by herself. That's, you never know what you know anyone is thinking," said Ellis.

"Nothing like that never really happened over there," she said.

Investigators said the victim helped track down the suspects after he got into another vehicle and followed them.

"He did locate who he believed to be the two suspects in the Jordan Loop area and watched them for a bit. But then they started leaving and separating so he followed one of the suspects which we were able to apprehend," said Officer Kelley McKethan with the Bryan Police Department.

"And that was a 17-year-old. We apprehended him after a short foot chase in the area of 1800 Grosebeck," she said.

"Wherever you’re at you always, we always advocate that people be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings. Know what’s going on and if you see something please report it," she said.

Ellis had this advice for the other suspect still on the run.

"Well hopefully if they can just turn their self in so that way you know and kind of everything will kind of die down. And everyone will not be on edge you know worrying if they're going to get robbed or anything. Just do the right thing and turn yourself in," said Ellis.

Kennedy remains in the Brazos County Jail on bonds totaling $36,000.

Police have not released new details on who the other suspect might be. Investigators believe Kennedy was the person who took the items from the victim.