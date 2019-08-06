Bryan pastor travels to offer spiritual support to El Paso community

In the wake of the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, a Bryan pastor is hitting the road to help offer spiritual support to that community.

"There's nothing that we can do that will help except extend a listening ear and a sympathetic heart and empathy," said Gordon Knight, pastor at Christ's Way Baptist Church.

Knight isn't new to this mission. He and a team from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief also responded to the church shooting in Sutherland Springs and the school shooting in Santa Fe.

"Each of these things are different," Knight said. "It affects the communities differently."

The SBTC team will make themselves available first in the El Paso mall, and then, when it reopens, in the very Walmart where the shooting occurred.

"When people see the uniform, they ask about who we are," said Knight. "We can start telling them that we're chaplains, and we're here to listen and pray with you--whatever you need to help you get through this."

