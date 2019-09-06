Bryan planning intersection, pedestrian improvements on 29th Street

Drivers and pedestrians in Bryan will see some changes coming to a busy corridor.

The city is planning to replace several traffic signals along 29th Street starting in 2020. They've also applied for a grant to build a 12-foot wide shared-use path that will start at Carter Creek Parkway and go right in front of KBTX to the College Station City limit. Bryan city staff hope to know if they receive that grant from TxDOT early next year.

They are also looking at re-timing some of the lights on 29th Street.

"So we're still developing the scope of the signal timing project but that probably would start sometime next year and go for about a year," said Matthew Dawson-Mathur, Bryan Transportation Engineer.

The city is also planning to do some tree trimming at the 29th Street and Carter Creek Parkway intersection soon. That will help their signal detection equipment see vehicles better.

In 2020, they plan to replace the signals at Coulter Drive on 29th Street. In 2021, Broadmoor Drive and Carter Creek Parkway will have their signals on 29th Street replaced.

Construction on the shared use path could start in 2022. In 2023, signals at Barak Lane, Still Meadow Drive and Briar Oaks Driver will be replaced.