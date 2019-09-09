Bryan planning on new agreement for Junction 505 workforce

The City of Bryan is extending its long time agreement with a local workforce.

At the Bryan city council meeting on September 10, the city is expected to approve a contract with Junction 505 for tire recycling and trash container maintenance programs.

Right now, Junction 505 members work alongside some city employees at the Bryan Recycling Center at Walmart on Briarcrest Drive. That recycling center will be closing as Walmart redevelops the parking lot and site.

"We have already renewed a contract for the next year for labor hours of even a few more than we've had over the years, so that commitment was a huge relief and we're extremely grateful for that and for our employees' continued employment with the city and the partnership," said Iris Woolley, Junction 505 Executive Director.

The city is making plans for a new tire recycling center site at their Municipal Service Center.

Right now, there is not a date set when the drive-thru recycling center at Walmart will close.