Bryan planning to upgrade five mile stretch of Texas Avenue

Driving along Texas Avenue in Bryan will look much different in the future and the city wants your feedback.

The future of the corridor includes a facelift.

They're planning to redo a five-mile stretch from north of University Drive to Old Hearne Road to make it safer.

The plan includes better sidewalks, medians, fewer utility poles, new turn lanes and upgrading older traffic signals.

"Sounds like it's going to be great. We could use some turning lanes and some wider sidewalks for people to walk on," said Gala Flores of Bryan. She and other drivers are just hearing about the 2020 plans.

"Makes it safer for people," Flores said.

Another big plan is the city wants to bury or relocate overhead utility wires along Texas Avenue.

"That pole that you see there would no longer be there. The wires would no longer be there. You would see a sidewalk in front of this particular business that doesn't have one to allow for pedestrian movement along the corridor. You would see a median in the center of the road," said Dan Rudge with the Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Rudge said they'll fund the project at a cost of $29 million.

"Hopefully the people will see it for what it is which is a chance to make improvements to Texas Avenue," said Rudge.

"Over the next few months the design team will be putting together some initial plan concepts that we can sit down and talk with the public about with regard to where medians will go and where median breaks will be located," said Paul Kaspar, Bryan City Engineer.

"We hope that you know the streetscaping that we’ll be putting in in terms of the sidewalks and things it will certainly be an enhancement to the area," said Kaspar. "And businesses while they may have different access limitations along the corridor with the medians we’ll see the overall project as an improvement to the area. We’ll include landscaping with the project."

"I've seen a lot of changes already and I think the changes are good so anything they do to improve it's going to look great," said Flores.

The project is expected to be built in phases with a big bulk of the work beginning in 2022.

The five-mile segment of improvements is expected to take more than two years to complete

One of the first public meetings for feedback is being scheduled for June. We'll keep you posted when they announce the specific date and time of that meeting.