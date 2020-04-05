Bryan police investigating nearly two dozen unlocked vehicle burglaries

Bryan police say nearly two dozen unlocked vehicles were burglarized on Saturday morning.

Six vehicles were targeted in the 200 block of Kosarek Street near SH 21 and FM 2818. Tools were taken from one of the vehicles.

Nine vehicles were burglarized in the 2900 block of Montana Avenue near Bonham Park. Police say a wallet was taken from one of the vehicles.

Six vehicles were also burglarized in the 4100 block of Old Hearne Road. Police say the string of break-ins on Old Hearne Road and Montana Avenue are likely related due to the proximity of the offenses.

Two vehicles were burglarized in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. A gun was taken from one of the vehicles.

Police are asking anyone in these areas with video security cameras to view their cameras between the hours of Friday, April 3 at 10:00 pm and Saturday, April 4 at 5:00 am. If anything suspicious was recorded contact the Bryan Police Department.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).