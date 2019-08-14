Five teens arrested for running from a stolen vehicle

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning a CSPD officer found a stolen car.

After three adults and two juveniles jumped out and ran from the stolen car around the 800 block of Marion Pugh, officers were able to find and arrest all five for Evading Detention, according to College Station police.

CSPD says additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (979) 764-3600.

Arrested for Evading: two 16-year-old juveniles, 19-year-old Michael Oaks, 18-year-old Jakelyn Huff, and 17-year-old Dekeimus Jessie.

According to police, all five are residents of Navasota.