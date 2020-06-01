Bryan police arrest a man for reckless driving while heckling protesters

Justin Scarborough, 40, was arrested Sunday after police say he was taunting a crowd of peaceful protesters who were part of the Black Lives Matter rally.

Online records say Scarborough stopped at a red light at the intersection of Texas Avenue and East 29th Street, jumped out of the car and made an obscene gesture towards the protesters. Police say he drove outside of the vehicle after the light turned green.

Scarborough was seen hanging onto the steering wheel while driving through the intersection, passed a group of protesters who were standing on the sidewalk, and bumped into a curb.

Officers on scene say Scarborough drove by at least four times, and was seen drinking alcohol one of those times.

Scarborough is charged with reckless driving.

