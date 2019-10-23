Bryan police arrest man accused of weekend shooting

Bryan police announced Wednesday they have arrested the suspected gunman from Saturday night's shooting in a neighborhood.

Dexter Leon White, 51, of Bryan was arrested around 4:00 a.m. at his home without incident. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was released on a $20,000 bond.

White is accused of shooting a 42-year-old man around 10:00 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of E. Pruitt Street. Officers were first called to that area for a disturbance involving multiple people.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds. He was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital with incapacitating injuries and is listed in stable condition.

White has been booked into the Brazos County jail at least 22 times since 1988.

Another man was arrested on Saturday who was seen fleeing from the area and refused to stop for police. He was charged with evading arrest.