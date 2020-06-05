Bryan police arrest man after finding drugs in front seat of his car

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday after police found a large amount of marijuana sitting out in the front seat of his car.

Officers were sent to a home on West 24th Street for an unrelated call around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

As they were walking up to the house, officers say they saw a firearm and a package of marijuana in the front seat of Diego Tarin's, 29, car.

Police say Tarin admitted the drugs belonged to him.

After searching the vehicle, police reportedly found 46 grams of synthetic marijuana, over 50 grams of marijuana, as well as a digital scale and plastic baggies.

Tarin was arrested for manufacture and delivery as well as several other charges.