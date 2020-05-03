Bryan police arrest man on multiple charges following early morning pursuit

A local man is facing multiple criminal charges following an early-morning pursuit involving Bryan police.

According to an arrest report, Quanterrious Deon Bryant, 32, of Bryan, was seen driving erratically around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Cavitt Avenue.

A Bryan police officer said Bryant was speeding and driving dangerously on several streets including Helena Street, Holick Lane, Mary Lake Drive, S. Texas Avenue and Dunn Street.

Police say Bryant failed to stop for a police officer who was attempting to pull him over, and when he reached the dead-end of Lazy Lane, he jumped out of his vehicle ran into a concrete embankment along Burton Creek.

Police were able to catch up to Bryant and arrested him in the embankment.

An arrest report shows Bryant was in possession of 71 ecstasy pills, 12 grams of marijuana, and was unlawfully in possession of a loaded handgun.

He was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and booked on several charges including Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Driving While Intoxicated, and Driving with an Invalid License.

His bonds total $39,500.

